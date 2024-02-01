Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relationship between suicide attempts and lipid profiles in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) remains uncertain. The purpose of this study was to investigate sex differences in the relationship between suicide attempts and plasma lipid profiles in a large sample of first-episode and drug naive (FEDN) MDD patients.



METHODS: We recruited 1718 FEDN MDD patients and gathered demographic, clinical, and blood lipid data. The Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale were used to assess the symptoms of patients.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference in the prevalence of suicide attempts between male and female MDD patients. The suicide attempt group had higher levels of depression, anxiety, psychotic symptoms, total cholesterol (TC), and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), but lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels than the non-suicide attempt group. Binary logistic regression showed that TC levels were significantly correlated with suicidal attempts in both male and female patients. Correlation analysis revealed that the levels of TC, HDL-C and LDL-C were significantly associated with the number of suicide attempts in both male and female patients. Further multiple linear regression revealed that TC levels were significantly associated with the number of suicide attempts in male patients only.



CONCLUSIONS: Lipid biomarkers, particularly high TC levels, are associated with suicide attempts in both male and female MDD patients. However, there is gender difference in association between lipid biomarkers, especially TC levels, and the number of suicide attempts in MDD patients.

