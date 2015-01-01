CONTACT US: Contact info
Hur DG, Yao J, Yue TM, Sheckter CC, Choi J. JAMA Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
38353985
Burn injuries are responsible for over 400 000 emergency department visits and $1 billion in health care costs annually in the US. Timely access to fully equipped burn centers is critical for proper assessment of burns, expedited multidisciplinary examination, optimal fluid resuscitation, and mitigation of burn-related morbidity and mortality. ...
