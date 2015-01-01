Abstract

Investigating the fall recovery motion mechanism is crucial to prevent fall injuries. Among the various parameters of motion and posture, the forward moment can be considered the representative parameter of the magnitude of tripping from a kinematic perspective. The effect of increasing the forward moment on the recovery motion after tripping was investigated in this study. A tripping experiment was performed on a treadmill, and the recovery motion was observed. The forward moment was artificially increased using several approaches, such as pulling the torso, increasing gait speed, and increasing body mass. Factor analysis was performed to establish the relationship between the recovery motion parameters and forward moment. The distribution of the factor scores implied the uniqueness of the recovery motion of the pull condition. Although the forward moment temporarily increased, it was compensated quickly. The other conditions and factors indicated qualitative similarity of the recovery motion among the different conditions. This study demonstrates that the recovery motion after tripping is robust against an increase in forward moment, regardless of the method used to increase the forward moment. The investigation of reaction motion pattern enables validation of the recovery motion and falling posture estimation. Such fall simulations will facilitate the development of a method of fall prevention and mitigation.

Language: en