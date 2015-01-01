|
Schumann S, Clemmow C, Rottweiler B, Gill P. PLoS One 2024; 19(2): e0293810.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38354207
Exposure to radicalizing information has been associated with support for violent extremism. It is, however, unclear whether specific information use behavior, namely, a distinct pattern of incidental exposure (IE) to and active selection (AS) of radicalizing content, indicates stronger violent extremist attitudes and radical action intentions. Drawing on a representative general population sample (N = 1509) and applying latent class analysis, we addressed this gap in the literature.
