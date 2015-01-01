Abstract

Studies exploring the neurophysiology of suicide are scarce and the neuropathology of related disorders is poorly understood. This study investigated source-level cortical functional networks using resting-state electroencephalography (EEG) in drug-naïve depressed patients with suicide attempt (SA) and suicidal ideation (SI). EEG was recorded in 55 patients with SA and in 54 patients with SI. Particularly, all patients with SA were evaluated using EEG immediately after their SA (within 7 days). Graph-theory-based source-level weighted functional networks were assessed using strength, clustering coefficient (CC), and path length (PL) in seven frequency bands. Finally, we applied machine learning to differentiate between the two groups using source-level network features. At the global level, patients with SA showed lower strength and CC and higher PL in the high alpha band than those with SI. At the nodal level, compared with patients with SI, patients with SA showed lower high alpha band nodal CCs in most brain regions. The best classification performances for SA and SI showed an accuracy of 73.39%, a sensitivity of 76.36%, and a specificity of 70.37% based on high alpha band network features. Our findings suggest that abnormal high alpha band functional network may reflect the pathophysiological characteristics of suicide and serve as a clinical biomarker for suicide.

