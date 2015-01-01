Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This commentary highlights challenges and opportunities in suicide prevention across the military and veteran populations of the Five Eyes nations.



METHODS: Trends in suicides and suicidality in military and veteran populations are outlined, as well as identified risk and protective factors, and approaches to suicide prevention.



RESULTS: Suicide risk is higher in veterans compared to current serving and community samples. Despite extensive research, the causation, prediction, and prevention of suicide, is still not well understood. We propose areas for further attention in prevention strategies.



CONCLUSION: Suicide and suicidality are issues of concern in military and veteran populations. Suicide prevention requires commitment to continuous improvement through research, analysis, and incorporation of evolving best practice.

