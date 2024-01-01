|
Citation
Loitz CC, Arinde F, Olaoye F, Pilon K, Johansen S. Public Health 2024; 228: 128-136.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38354582
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Community Helpers Programme (CHP) is a peer-helping programme providing youth and young adults with tools to support their peers to problem solve and seek mental health and suicide prevention support. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the provincial programme (primary outcomes = knowledge, self-efficacy; secondary outcome = awareness of stigma) and describe the experience of participants, coordinators, and others. STUDY DESIGN: The mixed methods evaluation included a longitudinal panel design outcome evaluation along with follow-up interviews.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Prevention; Self-care; Stigma; Suicide