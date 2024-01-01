Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to analyze the relationship between the occurrence of the National Brain Injury Awareness Week and public interest in the concussion topic in Australia through an analysis of Internet search activity data from Google Trends. STUDY DESIGN: Online retrospective observational study.



METHODS: For the keyword "concussion", the search interest rate over a period of 10 years between August 2012 and August 2022 within Australia has been analyzed using the Google Trends tool. The rising related topics that contributed to the months with the highest search interest were extracted for each year and a trendline analysis was performed to capture temporal patterns.



RESULTS: There was a significant difference in the average search interest between the month of August, when the Brain Injury Awareness Week is annually held, and the rest of the year (d = 0.09, p = 0.017). Also, May and August were the two months with the overall highest search interests (mean ± SD: 73.3 ± 5.16 and mean ± SD: 70.1 ± 5.49, respectively). Trendline analysis showed a positive slope of 0.3081 with R(2) = 0.4462 for search interests of concussion over the 10-year period.



CONCLUSIONS: The data suggest that there is a growing interest and potential awareness of concussion in Australia that seems highly limited to the context of sports such as Australian football, rugby, and soccer. Major sports events, news coverage, and media exposure appear to be associated with this trend. The study highlights the importance of more investment in producing engaging media content to educate the public on concussion of different causes and improving strategies for National Brain Injury Awareness Week.

