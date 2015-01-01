Abstract

Internet gaming addiction is a global problem, especially among young individuals. Exhibiting characteristics similar to other addictions, Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) is linked to adverse mental health outcomes. Identified as risk factors for dependence behaviors, the association of impulsivity and aggression with IGD is relatively under-researched in the student population. The present sample of 350 university students (M(age) = 21.30 years, SD(age) = 4.96 years) from Najran university in Saudi Arabia completed an online questionnaire that included the Internet Gaming Disorder Scale-Short-Form (IGDS9-SF), the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire-Short Form, and the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-15).



RESULTS indicated that impulsivity and aggression were positively associated with IGD severity and both personality traits explained 34.6% of the variance in IGD scores. Further bivariate analyses suggested that individuals spending 7 or more hours on internet gaming were more likely to exhibit high impulsivity and aggression, and had a relatively higher severity of IGD. These results suggest that individuals with these personality traits may be more vulnerable to developing an addiction to internet gaming. These findings need to be confirmed in future more robust studies; however, this exploratory study provides insights for potential programs to prevent IGD among young individuals.

Language: en