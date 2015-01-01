|
Hammad MA, Al-Shahrani HF. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e3712.
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
38355642
Internet gaming addiction is a global problem, especially among young individuals. Exhibiting characteristics similar to other addictions, Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) is linked to adverse mental health outcomes. Identified as risk factors for dependence behaviors, the association of impulsivity and aggression with IGD is relatively under-researched in the student population. The present sample of 350 university students (M(age) = 21.30 years, SD(age) = 4.96 years) from Najran university in Saudi Arabia completed an online questionnaire that included the Internet Gaming Disorder Scale-Short-Form (IGDS9-SF), the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire-Short Form, and the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-15).
Aggression; Impulsivity; Internet gaming disorder; Young adults