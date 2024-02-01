|
Wada H, Nakano H, Sakurai S, Tanigawa T. Sleep Med. 2024; 115: 109-113.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38354681
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Drowsy driving increases the risk of motor vehicle crashes in those with untreated obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Although previous studies indicated that excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) might not predict OSA, they were not conclusive due to their small study sizes or restricted participants to sleep clinic patients. The overall objective was to determine whether self-reported EDS can be used for case identification of OSA among commercial truck drivers.
Language: en
Drivers; Epworth sleepiness scale; Excessive daytime sleepiness; Self-reported; Sleep-disordered breathing