Yang J. Sleep Med. 2024; 115: 114-121.
BACKGROUND: The deleterious effects of childhood maltreatment, emotion regulation difficulties (ERD), and externalizing problems (EP) on sleep problems has been established. Nevertheless, there is still a need to gain a deeper understanding of the potential direct and indirect mechanisms through which these crucial risk factors influence adolescents' sleep problems, particularly with a developmental perspective. This study thus aimed to examine the direct and indirect associations among developmental trajectories of the focal variables in adolescents.
Childhood maltreatment; Developmental trajectories; Direct and indirect associations; Emotion regulation difficulties/EP; Sleep problems