Abstract

PURPOSE: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health issues such as depression and anxiety are well-documented in the literature, but its influence on suicidal patterns shows divergent results. We aim to comprehensively synthesize evidence on potential changes or stability of suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.



METHODS: A comprehensive search of studies reporting suicide rates before and during the COVID-19 pandemic was conducted. Eligible studies reported incidences of confirmed suicides (suspected in special cases) for two time periods, before (until February 2020) and during (from March 2020 to June 2021) the COVID-19 pandemic. A meta-analysis of proportions using a random-effect model was performed to estimate the pre- and during-pandemic incidence rates of suicide with 95% confidence intervals. Differences in pre- and during-pandemic rates were formally tested using a heterogeneity test.



RESULTS: A total of 34 studies were included in the review capturing suicide data from over 40 countries and regions. The meta-analysis outputs did not indicate a significant change in suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pooled suicide rate in the studied period before the pandemic was 11.38 per 100,000 (95% CI 9.35-13.42) and in the period during the pandemic was 10.65 per 100,000 (95% CI 8.61-12.68).



CONCLUSION: No significant change in suicide rates was observed during the COVID pandemic from a global perspective for the periods examined. A longer follow-up can provide additional insights into such suicide trends globally. Improvements in data reporting, specifically with implementation of real-time surveillance, is imperative to provide adequate suicide prevention and support.

