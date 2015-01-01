Abstract

This review aimed to quantitatively summarize the evidence concerning the effectiveness of psychoeducational interventions on driving behavior. A final pool of 138 studies, totaling approximately 97,000 participants, was included in the analyses and covered all types of driving behavior targeted by the interventions. Using a random effects model, significant results were found for almost all driving outcomes, both post-intervention and long-term. The strongest effect was for reducing distracted driving at post-intervention (d = 1.87 [1.12, 2.60], Z = 4.94, p < 0.001). The only non-significant effects were for reducing errors in the long term (d = 0.50 [-0.87, 1.86], Z = 0.71, p = 0.48) and driving under the influence at post-intervention (d = 0.35 [0.00, 0.71], Z = 1.96, p = 0.05). Concerning which type of intervention was more effective, feedback, training and motivational ones appear to work best. Educational interventions show only weak effects, while awareness interventions seem mostly ineffective. Overall, our results show that most interventions can reduce different types of driving behaviors, but there are specific aspects to be considered based on the targeted behavior.

