Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mopeds and electric scooters have grown in popularity in recent years. A South Carolina (SC) law was passed on November 19, 2018, aimed to regulate mopeds and scooters. This study aims to evaluate whether this SC law was associated with a decrease in the moped injury rate in a Level 1 Trauma Center.



METHODS: A retrospective review of trauma registry data was used to identify a cohort of patients 14 years and older who came to a Level 1 trauma center for a moped/scooter accident between January 2014 - December 2022. The proportion of moped injuries before and after the passing of the law was calculated. The chi-square test and Wilcoxon Rank Sum test were used to compare differences in proportions for categorical factors and continuous factors, respectively.



RESULTS: A total of 350 moped injury cases were identified. There was a significant decrease in the moped injury rate after the passing of the 2018 SC law (0.9 % vs 1.8 %, p<0.001). Additionally, those treated post-law implementation were significantly older (47.4 vs 43.2 years, p = 0.013) and more likely to be male (95.5 % vs 87.9 %, p = 0.025) than those treated pre-law. Patients treated post-law were significantly more likely to be uninsured (45.1 % vs 42.7 %, p = 0.009) and less likely to have commercial (16.2 % vs 20.1 %, p = 0.009), or government (29.7 % vs 35.6 %, p = 0.009) health insurance compared to those treated pre-law. There was no significant difference between the two groups in Glascow Coma Scale, Injury severity score, Trauma Injury Severity Score, or rate of fatalities.



CONCLUSION: After the implementation of a SC law, we found that the local proportion of injuries due to moped and scooter accidents was significantly lower than pre-law proportions. These findings suggest that public policies aimed at increasing regulations for mopeds may decrease the rate of injury, but not severity, from moped use.

