Thiesmeier R, Abbadi A, Rizzuto D, Calderón-Larrañaga A, Hofer SM, Orsini N. Aging (Albany NY) 2024; 16.
38358907
BACKGROUND: There is insufficient investigation of multiple imputation for systematically missing discrete variables in individual participant data meta-analysis (IPDMA) with a small number of included studies. Therefore, this study aims to evaluate the performance of three multiple imputation strategies - fully conditional specification (FCS), multivariate normal (MVN), conditional quantile imputation (CQI) - on systematically missing data on gait speed in the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care (SNAC).
Language: en
gait speed; individual participant data; meta-analysis; simulation; systematically missing values