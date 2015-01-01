Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic but preventable experiences that occur before the ages of 18, including child abuse, witnessing violence, and parental substance use. ACEs have been linked with increased risk for substance use, along with a variety of other negative health outcomes. However, there is limited evidence of community-level strategies that link ACEs and substance to increase awareness of prevention efforts. This article reports on a $2.9 million program to promote health equity and inform narratives for the prevention of ACEs and substance use within three Midwestern communities. Program partners sought to create new transformational narratives that linked ACEs and substance use, while underscoring the importance of addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) that lead to disparities in ACEs and substance use. A mixed-methods evaluation design included document review, in-depth interviews with program staff (N = 8) and community liaisons (N = 2), and site reports from program staff (N = 8) and their community partners (N = 17). Analyses showed that successful implementation efforts had early leadership buy-in and support, set clear and manageable expectations at the outset of implementation, and developed strong relationships with organizations that engage in health equity work. Training and technical assistance were critical to helping community partners build trust, recognize each other's perspectives, broaden and reframe their world view, and better understand narrative efforts for the primary prevention of ACEs and substance use.

