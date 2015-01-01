SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Myers NT, Dodd KE, Hale JM, Blackley DJ, Scott Laney A, Hall NB. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ajim.23573

38356289

BACKGROUND: Inhalation injuries due to acute occupational exposures to chemicals are preventable. National surveillance of acute inhalation exposures is limited. This study identified the most common acute inhalation exposure-related incidents by industry sector among US workers.

METHODS: To characterize inhalation-related injuries and their exposures during April 2011-March 2022, state and federal records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Occupational Safety and Health Information System (OIS) accident database were analyzed. Industry-specific injury, hospitalization, and fatality rates were calculated.

RESULTS: The most frequent acute inhalation incidents investigated by OSHA were caused by inorganic gases (52.9%) such as carbon monoxide (CO) or acids, bases, and oxidizing chemical agents (12.9%) such as anhydrous ammonia. The largest number of fatal and nonfatal injuries were reported in the manufacturing (28.6%) and construction (17.2%) sectors.

CONCLUSIONS: Workers were affected by acute inhalation exposures in most industries. Using this surveillance, employers can recognize frequently-occurring preventable acute inhalation exposures by industry, such as inorganic gases in the manufacturing sector, and implement prevention measures. Training of workers on exposure characteristics and limits, adverse health effects, and use of protective equipment by exposure agent can prevent inhalation injuries.


acute inhalation exposures; ammonia; carbon monoxide; cleaning materials; fatality rate; hospitalization rate; industry sectors; injury rate; occupational exposures

