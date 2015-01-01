Abstract

PURPOSE: This paper will investigate precursors to maternal filicide, focusing on domestic violence. While psychosis is often well described, less frequently explored are the connections between prior trauma, domestic violence, depression, and filicide. We will discuss reasons why a woman may not disclose domestic violence and suggest possible areas for intervention.



METHODS: We present a case involving domestic violence, its impact on mental health, and eventual filicide. We then present an alternative scenario of the same case where filicide is considered, but is avoided.



RESULTS: The case of the mother who experienced domestic violence and was accused and sentenced for filicide is seen in greater relief by presenting the case in an alternative scenario with effective interventions. It is clear the availability and the ability to access community supports, such as obstetric and pediatric screening, psychiatric treatment, domestic violence shelters, intimate partner violence outreach services, parenting support groups, and hospital social work case management, tragedies such as filicide can be prevented.



CONCLUSION: Traumatic early childhood experiences predispose people to a stress-response system that is more prone to inactivity and impulsivity. This can cause women in domestic violence relationships to stay, limit their options for family planning, become increasingly depressed, not seek community support, and risk impulsive action of harming their child. This risk can be mitigated by building stable relationships with their medical team, treating depression, connecting with home visitation programs, and being empowered to access contraception.

