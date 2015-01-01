Abstract

BACKGROUND: Square dancing is a kind of aerobic fitness exercise without environmental restrictions that yields many benefits for physical and mental health; this exercise is popular among middle-aged and elderly people in China and in these populations in other countries. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of square dance exercise on the overall cognitive function of elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and to research its mechanisms.



METHODS: A total of 60 elderly people with MCI (60-69 years old) without square dance experience were selected and randomly divided into an experimental group (n = 30) and a control group (n = 30). The experimental group participated in square dance exercise for 12 weeks, while the control group maintained their original lifestyle habits. One week before and after the intervention period, the overall cognitive function, physical fitness, and executive function of both groups were measured.



RESULTS: According to the results, square dance exercise directly improved the overall cognitive function of elderly individuals with MCI and indirectly affected overall cognitive function through the mediating effects of balance ability and executive function.



CONCLUSIONS: Square dance exercise represents a nonpharmacological intervention for the prevention and treatment of MCI. Importantly, it is best to combine this exercise with other forms of physical exercise and comprehensive treatment programs such as cognitive training, social interaction, and psychological intervention to realize its maximum effect.

