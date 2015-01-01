|
Wang H, Pei Z, Liu Y. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e156.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38360628
BACKGROUND: Square dancing is a kind of aerobic fitness exercise without environmental restrictions that yields many benefits for physical and mental health; this exercise is popular among middle-aged and elderly people in China and in these populations in other countries. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of square dance exercise on the overall cognitive function of elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and to research its mechanisms.
Language: en
Keywords
Balance ability; Chain mediating effect; Executive function; Mild cognitive impairment (MCI); Square dance exercise