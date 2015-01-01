|
Citation
|
Mazursky N, Nadan Y. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106691.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38359778
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: LGBTQ+ youth frequently encounter familial rejection based on their sexuality and gender identity and are at greater risk of being maltreated by their family, often prompting them to leave or run away from their parents' home. Such youth may find themselves living independently and, once they leave home, tend to be vulnerable to all kinds of abuse and sexual victimization, sometimes leading to different types of commercial sexual exploitation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Commercial sexual exploitation; LGBTQ+; Out-of-home; Youth