Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to evaluate the reliability of the BIG score in predicting mortality in children with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and to compare it with the literature and other scoring systems.



METHODS: Patients who were followed up in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for TBI between 2014 and 2019 in a tertiary reference hospital were evaluated retrospectively.



RESULTS: One hundred fifty-nine patients met the inclusion criteria. The most common injury mechanisms were falling from a height (39.6%). The mortality rate was 12.6% (n = 20). The mean BIG score, ISS, and PRISM III were statistically significantly higher in the mortality group (p < 0.001). The AUC values found in the ROC analysis in the whole study group, respectively, 0.962 (CI 0.920-0.986) for the BIG score, 0.952 (CI 0.906-0.979) for the ISS, 0.957 (CI 0.913-0.983) for the GCS, and 0.981 (CI 0.946-0.996) for the PRISM III. In the patients with isolated TBI, the AUC value for the BIG score was 0.988 (0.967-1.000) and higher than the ISS and PRISM 3 [0.983 (0.956-1.000), 0.969 (0.932-1.000) respectively]). The cut-off point for the BIG score in the whole group was 19 (sensitivity 95%, specificity 88%, positive predictive value 0.58, negative predictive value 0.99). In logistic regression model, we found that BIG score is an independent variable for mortality (AOR:1.4, 95%CI 1.22-1.63).



CONCLUSION: In children with traumatic brain injury, the BIG score is simple, quickly calculated, and a good predictor of mortality and disease severity. Prospective studies with more extensive series are needed on this subject.

