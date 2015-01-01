|
Morena D, De Paola L, Ottaviani M, Spadazzi F, Zamponi MV, Delogu G, Di Fazio N. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(1): 57-67.
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
38358478
INTRODUCTION: Historical mistreatment and violence directed toward women's bodies extend to the field of medicine, and obstetric and gynecological practices are not immune to such misconduct. Obstetric violence (OV) refers to actions involving disrespectful, abusive, or coercive treatment directed at pregnant and birthing women. This includes institutional and personal attitudes that lead to the violation of women's autonomy, human rights, and sexual and reproductive health. Despite various international legislative initiatives and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) addressing disrespectful and abusive treatment, OV is still poorly known to Italian public opinion. This study aims to investigate whether the concept of OV has been conversely assimilated in judicial decisions.
*Judgment; *Violence; Acceleration of Childbirth; Episiotomy; Female; Female Body; Humans; Informed Consent; Italy; Kristeller Maneuver; Obstetric Violence; Pregnancy; Retrospective Studies; Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)