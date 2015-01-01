Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Historical mistreatment and violence directed toward women's bodies extend to the field of medicine, and obstetric and gynecological practices are not immune to such misconduct. Obstetric violence (OV) refers to actions involving disrespectful, abusive, or coercive treatment directed at pregnant and birthing women. This includes institutional and personal attitudes that lead to the violation of women's autonomy, human rights, and sexual and reproductive health. Despite various international legislative initiatives and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) addressing disrespectful and abusive treatment, OV is still poorly known to Italian public opinion. This study aims to investigate whether the concept of OV has been conversely assimilated in judicial decisions.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted to scrutinize judgments in Italy until June 2023 related to OV. The Italian legal database 'De Jure Giuffrè', which collects sentences by various Courts, and the terms 'obstetric' and 'violence' as keywords were used for the research.



RESULTS: The full-text revision of the results (n. 41 sentences) al-lowed the selection of 5 eligible contributions covering the following issues: Informed Consent, Kristeller maneuver, Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC), Acceleration of childbirth without indication, and Episiotomy. The analysis of individual judgments was complemented by an examination of the key issues involved.



CONCLUSIONS: The reviewed judgments frequently seemed to be grounded in technical aspects and inclined towards a predominant evaluation of childbirth outcomes. However, some encouraging aspects emerged, particularly in terms of attention to the female body, acknowledgment of consequences within the intimate-relational dimension, and a commitment to the principle of self-determination through the provision of free and informed consent. Ensuring the psychophysical well-being of women and unborn children, fostering positive interactions between pregnant women and medical staff, and actively working to reduce the grounds for litigation are among actual emerging priorities in healthcare. In this sense, fundamental elements include the implementation of continuous staff training and education as well as a focus on promoting the self-determination of women, leveraging new technologies for this purpose, and ensuring legal protection of their rights.

