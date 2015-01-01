Abstract

Starting from the escalating global burden of mental health disorders, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the article examines the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize mental health care. With nearly one in five adults facing mental health issues and suicide ranking as a leading cause of death among the young, the strained mental health system seeks innovative solutions. The text discusses the rapid evolution of AI, particularly in image analysis for early physical health diagnoses, and its promising applications in mental health, including predictive analytics for various disorders. AI's ability to analyze written language, speech characteristics, and physiological signals from wearables offers avenues for remote monitoring and early prognosis. Despite the need to address ethical considerations, particularly biases in data sets and concerns about potential patient detachment, the article advocates for AI as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for human involvement in mental health services. Overall, the article emphasizes the transformative potential of AI in enhancing diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment strategies for mental health disorders.

