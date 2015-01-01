Abstract

The survey data contain information on the socio-economic characteristics and intention of electric vehicle (EV) adoption amongst paratransit owners and drivers, to address knowledge gaps and inform policy-making in paratransit electrification. The data were collected by distributing a Microsoft Forms survey questionnaire among paratransit owners and drivers in and around Cape Town, South Africa. The questions in the survey were designed to gain information, and to provide information on the latent constructs of the behavioural framework constructed in "Electric vehicle adoption intention among paratransit owners and drivers in South Africa". The data were used in the aforementioned paper to shed light on the attitudes, barriers, and enablers to EV adoption in the paratransit sector, providing insights for targeted interventions and promoting sustainable mobility. The data can be re-used for more in-depth studies of, as well as comparative studies assessing the socio-economic profiles and EV perceptions of paratransit owners and drivers in vs. other regions, and longitudinal studies benchmarking changes in EV perceptions in these demographics over time. Comparative studies could identify regional variations, cultural influences, and policy implications for promoting EV adoption in different contexts, and longitudinal studies can assess the effectiveness of interventions, policy changes, or technological advancements on EV adoption in the paratransit sector over time.

