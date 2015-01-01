Abstract

We present a dataset for vehicle tracking in a rural area. Specifically, in the Barranco de Poqueira region, which includes the municipalities of Pampaneira, Bubión, and Capileira in the Sierra Nevada National Park, Granada, Spain. Four Hikvision License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras collect vehicle entries and exits to each village. Additional contextual data, including vacation calendars, vehicle origins, and socio-demographic information, enrich the dataset. The dataset comprises three files covering nine months from February to October 2022: one with raw data directly extracted from the cameras, another aggregated at the visit level and including context information, and a third aggregated by vehicles with context information. These datasets can be useful for mobility studies, urban planning, tourism, and socio-demographic analysis.

