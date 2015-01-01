|
Onay Z, Sidis A, Robinson L, Deane FP. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38356407
AIM: Timely help-seeking and pathways to care (PtC) have been linked to positive outcomes in suicidal adolescents. While the importance of formal contacts is recognized, caregivers also play a significant role in these pathways. Caregiver's familiarity with mental health issues may influence an adolescent's PtC. This study explores the relationship between a caregiver's prior suicidality and mental health treatment on their children's pathways to entering a specialist suicide prevention treatment program.
adolescent; caregiver familiarity; delay in treatment; pathways to care; suicide