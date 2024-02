Abstract

Commentary on: Phillips JA, Davidson TR, Baffoe-Bonnie MS. Identifying latent themes in suicide among black and white adolescents and young adults using the National Violent Death Reporting System, 2013-2019. Soc Sci Med. 2023 Oct;334:116144. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2023.116144. Epub 2023 Aug 9.

Implications for practice and research



Reducing barriers and increasing access to mental health for black and white adolescents and young adults aged 10-24 years.



Advancing culturally informed care and treatment in mental health providers.



Prioritising research on suicide risk factors and protective factors for black adolescents and young adults aged 10-24 years.



Context



Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents and young adults (AYAs) aged 10-24 years in the USA. Between 2007 and 2021, suicide rates have increased 63% for white and black AYA Americans.1 While black people disproportionately face social and economic stressors …

Language: en