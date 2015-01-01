Abstract

No-body homicide cases are typically difficult to investigate, owing to the lack of forensics and leads. Researchers in the fields of forensics, criminology, and psychology have attempted to provide assistance to these investigations through their respective disciplines. The focus of the current case study review is on a combined approach to assisting in no-body homicides and cold cases. The proposed approach will outline a geographical profiling technique that has previously been used in no-body homicide investigations, Winthropping. Alongside this, forensic linguistic analyses will be outlined to show how a combination may provide fresh leads and investigative avenues for further exploration. A series of 4 real-world cases in which bodies were moved, dumped, and hidden by a suspect, who subsequently revealed knowledge of the clandestine grave are given. The aim is that readers from related fields and disciplines might synergistically collaborate to develop the area and further help in these cases.

