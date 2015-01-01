Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of pediatric mortality, with a disproportionate burden on low- and middle-income countries. The impact of concomitant extracranial injury (ECI) on these patients remains unclear. This study is the first to characterize the epidemiology and clinical course of severe pediatric TBI with extracranial injuries in any South American country.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis of baseline data collected prior to implementation of a clinical trial on TBI care in Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile from September 2019 to July 2020. Patients ≤18 years with CT evidence of TBI, and a Glasgow coma scale (GCS) score ≤8 were recruited. Patients were initially stratified by highest non-head abbreviated injury scale (AIS): isolated TBI (AIS=0), minor extracranial injury (MEI; AIS=1-2), and serious extracranial injury (SEI; AIS≥3). Patients were subsequently stratified by mechanism of injury. Intergroup differences were compared using ANOVA, two-tailed unpaired t-tests, and chi-square tests.



RESULTS: Among the 116 children included, 33 % (n = 38) had an isolated TBI, 34 % (n = 39) had MEI, and 34 % (n = 39) had SEI. Facial (n = 53), thoracic (n = 44), and abdominal (n = 31) injuries were the most common ECIs. At discharge, there were no significant differences in median GCS, GOS, or GOS-extended between groups. Patients with SEI had a longer hospital LOS than those with isolated TBI (median 28.0 (IQR 10.6-40.1) vs 11.9 (IQR 8.7-20.7) days, p = 0.013). The most common mechanisms of injury were road traffic injuries (RTIs) (n = 50, 43 %) and falls (n = 35, 30 %). Patients with RTI-associated TBIs were more likely to be older (median 11.0 (IQR 3.0-14.0) vs 2.0 (IQR 0.8-7.0) years, p<0.001) and more likely to have an ECI (86% vs 54 %, respectively; p = 0.003). ICU and Hospital LOS for RTI patients (median 10.5 (IQR 6.1-21.1) and 24.1 (IQR 11.5-40.4) days) were longer than those of fall patients (median 6.1 (IQR 2.6-8.9) and 13.7 (IQR 7.7-24.5) days).



CONCLUSIONS: Extracranial injuries are common in South American patients with severe TBI. Severe ECI is more frequently associated with RTIs and can result in a higher rate of surgical procedures and LOS. Further strategies are needed to characterize the prevention and treatment of severe pediatric TBI in the South American context.

