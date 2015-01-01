|
Citation
|
Jalili M, Kohan S, Tarrahi MJ, Torabi F. Iran. J. Med. Sci. 2024; 49(2): 101-109.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38356486
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pregnancy and the transition to parenthood are periods in parents' lives that require tremendous adjustment. The physical and mental health of mothers during these periods is significantly associated with maternal acceptance. The present study aimed to evaluate the correlation between intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy and parental acceptance by primiparous mothers in Isfahan, Iran.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Domestic Violence; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Domestic violence; Female; Humans; Intimate partner violence; Mothers/psychology; Parental acceptance; Parenting; Parents; Pregnancy