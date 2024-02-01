Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a major public health issue. Family factors are significantly associated with NSSI in adolescents, while studies on forecasting NSSI at the family level are still limited. In addition to regression methods, machine learning (ML) techniques have been recommended to improve the accuracy of family-level risk prediction for NSSI.



METHODS: Using a dataset of 7967 students and their primary caregivers from a cross-sectional study, logistic regression model and random forest model were used to test the forecasting accuracy of NSSI predictions at the family level. Cross-validation was used to assess model prediction performance, including the area under the receiver operator curve (AUC), precision, Brier score, accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value and negative predictive value.



RESULTS: The top three important family-related predictors within the random forest algorithm included family function (importance:42.66), family conflict (importance:42.18), and parental depression (importance:27.21). The most significant family-related risk predictors and protective predictors identified by the logistic regression model were family history of mental illness (OR:2.25) and help-seeking behaviors of mental distress from parents (OR:0.65), respectively. The AUCs of the two models, logistic regression and random forest, were 0.852 and 0.835, respectively. LIMITATIONS: The key limitation is that this cross-sectional survey only enabled the authors to examine predictors that were considered to be proximal rather than distal.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the significance of family-related factors in forecasting NSSI in adolescents. Combining both conventional statistical methods and ML methods to improve risk assessment of NSSI at the family level deserves attention.

