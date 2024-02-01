Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide has been recognized as a major global public health issue. Depressed adolescents are more prone to experiencing it. We explore risk factors and their differences on suicidal ideation and suicide attempts to further enhance our understanding of suicidal behavior.



METHODS: 2343 depressed adolescents aged 12-18 from 9 provinces in China participated in this cross-sectional study. We utilized decision tree model, incorporating 32 factors encompassing participants' suicidal behavior. The feature importance of each factor was measured using Gini coefficients.



RESULTS: The decision tree model demonstrated a good fit with high accuracy (SI = 0.86, SA = 0.85 and F-Score (SI = 0.85, SA = 0.83). The predictive importance of each factor varied between groups with suicidal ideation and with suicide attempts. The most significant risk factor in both groups was depression (SI = 16.7 %, SA = 19.8 %). However, factors such as academic stress (SI = 7.2 %, SA = 1.6 %), hopelessness (SI = 9.1 %, SA = 5.0 %), and age (SI = 7.1 %, SA = 3.2 %) were more closely associated with suicidal ideation than suicide attempts. Factors related to the schooling status (SI = 3.5 %, SA = 10.10 %), total years of education (SI = 2.6 %, SA = 8.6 %), and loneliness (SI = 2.3 %, SA = 7.4 %) were relatively more important in the suicide attempt stage compared to suicidal ideation. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design limited the ability to capture changes in suicidal behavior among depressed adolescents over time. Possible bias may exist in the measurement of suicide ideation.



CONCLUSION: The relative importance of each risk factor for suicidal ideation and attempted suicide varies. These findings provide further empirical evidence for understanding suicide behavior. Targeted treatment measures should be taken for different stages of suicide in clinical interventions.

