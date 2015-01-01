|
Chacon M, Liu CW, Crawford L, Polydore H, Ting T, Wakeman D, Wilson NA. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38357984
BACKGROUND: Assigning trauma team activation levels for trauma patients is a classification task that machine learning models can help optimize. However, performance is dependent upon the "ground-truth" labels used for training. Our purpose was to investigate two ground-truths, the Cribari matrix and the Need for Trauma Intervention (NFTI), for labeling training data. STUDY DESIGN: Data was retrospectively collected from the institutional trauma registry and electronic medical record, including all pediatric patients (age <18 y) who triggered a trauma team activation (1/2014 - 12/2021). Three ground-truths were used to label training data: 1) Cribari (Injury Severity Score >15 = full activation), 2) NFTI (positive for any of 6 criteria = full activation), and 3) the union of Cribari+NFTI (either positive = full activation).
