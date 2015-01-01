|
Lialiou M, Grice M, Röhr CT, Schumacher PB. J. Cogn. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Cognitive Neuroscience Institute, Publisher MIT Press)
38358004
This article investigates the processing of intonational rises and falls when presented unexpectedly in a stream of repetitive auditory stimuli. It examines the neurophysiological correlates (ERPs) of attention to these unexpected stimuli through the use of an oddball paradigm where sequences of repetitive stimuli are occasionally interspersed with a deviant stimulus, allowing for elicitation of a MMN. Whereas previous oddball studies on attention toward unexpected sounds involving pitch rises were conducted on nonlinguistic stimuli, the present study uses as stimuli lexical items in German with naturalistic intonation contours.
