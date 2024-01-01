|
Litz BT, Yeterian J, Berke D, Lang AJ, Gray MJ, Nienow T, Frankfurt S, Harris JI, Maguen S, Rusowicz-Orazem L. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2024; 92(3): 150-164.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38358703
OBJECTIVE: This is a randomized controlled trial (NCT03056157) of an enhanced adaptive disclosure (AD) psychotherapy compared to present-centered therapy (PCT; each 12 sessions) in 174 veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to traumatic loss (TL) and moral injury (MI). AD employs different strategies for different trauma types. AD-Enhanced (AD-E) uses letter writing (e.g., to the deceased), loving-kindness meditation, and bolstered homework to facilitate improved functioning to repair TL and MI-related trauma.
Language: en
*Disclosure; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; Databases, Factual; Humans; Intention; Psychotherapy