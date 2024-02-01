Abstract

Depressive symptoms is a public health concern worldwide, and adolescents may experience more depressive symptoms. Although the relationship between borderline personality features (BPFs) disorder and depressive symptoms has been established, it is unclear whether the longitudinal relationship between them is unidirectional or bidirectional and whether these symptoms are different between boys and girls. In this study, Chinese adolescents (1608 total and separately 972 for boys and 636 girls) were enrolled between September 2019 and September 2021, and we analyzed the data using a cross-lagged model. The results suggested a bidirectional relationship between BPFs and depressive symptoms in boys (β = 0.191 and 0.117, P < 0.001). However, in girls, depressive symptoms were predicted based on BPFs (β = 0.225, P < 0.001), whereas BPFs were not predicted based on depressive symptoms (β = 0.035, P = 0.535). The findings suggest that borderline personality traits and depressive symptoms are only bilaterally associated in girls, which also provides important evidence for the treatment and prevention of adolescent BPFs and depressive symptoms.

Language: en