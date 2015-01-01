Abstract

Motor vehicle accidents are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Airbags aim to reduce the severity of motor vehicle accidents, but their deployment is not without risks. This study presents five cases presenting with diverse forms of upper extremity injuries following airbag deployment. The presented cases highlight the variety of clinical presentations, the differences in diagnostics in terms of imaging modalities, as well as the spectrum of possible outcomes from complete healing to decreased range of motion to persistent neurological symptoms. Understanding the mechanisms and presentations of such injuries can only help in improving and creating new strategies for the prevention of such injuries, as well as their management.

