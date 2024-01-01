Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violent traumatic injury, including firearm violence, can adversely impact individual and community health. Trauma-informed care (TIC) can promote resilience and prevent future violence in patients who have experienced trauma. However, few protocols exist to facilitate implementation of TIC for patients who survive traumatic injury. The purpose of the study is to characterize documentation of TIC practices and identify opportunities for intervention in a single academic quaternary care center.



METHODS: This study is a retrospective chart review analyzing the documentation of trauma-informed elements in the electronic medical record of a random sample of youth patients (ages 12-23) admitted for assault trauma to the pediatric (n = 50) and adult trauma (n = 200) services between 2016 and mid-2021. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize patient demographics, hospitalization characteristics, and documentation of trauma-informed elements. Chi-square analyses were performed to compare pediatric and adult trauma services.



RESULTS: Among pediatric and adult assault trauma patients, 36.0% and 80.5% were hospitalized for firearm injury, respectively. More patients admitted to the pediatric trauma service (96%) had at least one trauma-informed element documented than patients admitted to the adult service (82.5%). Social workers were the most likely clinicians to document a trauma-informed element. Pain assessment and social support were most frequently documented. Safety assessments for suicidal ideation, retaliatory violence, and access to a firearm were rarely documented.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight opportunities to develop trauma-informed interventions for youth admitted for assault trauma. Standardized TIC documentation could be used to assess risk of violent reinjury and mitigate sequelae of trauma.

