Kriebs A. Nat. Aging 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38355976
For exercise interventions delivery, uptake and adherence present a challenge that computer gaming-based programs (exergames) may address. The research team took inspiration from the 1998 video arcade game Dance Dance Revolution to develop smart±step, a system comprising eight games that can be played either seated using a touchpad or by stepping on target panels on a mat. ...
