Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) exposure has been particularly prevalent in emergency nurses, coupled with negative mental health outcomes. Few explored resilience after WPV exposure using the perspective of positive mental health. We aimed to identify latent profiles of resilience and examine associations with flourishing in emergency nurses with WPV exposure. A total of 1241 Chinese emergency nurses were surveyed on the frequency of WPV exposure, resilience, and flourishing. Eight hundred and twenty five participants (90.1% female, 86.6% aged 20-39) reported WPV exposure at least once in the past 3 months. Latent profile analysis identified profiles of resilience as low resilience (15.0%), moderate decision respond and interpersonal link with low rational thought and flexible adaption (18.0%), moderate resilience (31.0%), high decision respond, interpersonal link, and rational thought with moderate flexible adaption (16.0%), and high resilience (20.0%). Higher flourishing was observed in profiles of moderate resilience, high decision respond, interpersonal link, and rational thought with moderate flexible adaption, and high resilience. We differentiated profiles of resilience and the associations with flourishing in emergency nurses with WPV exposure, which informed targeted interventions for promoting positive mental health.

Language: en