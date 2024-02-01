Abstract

This review sought to meta-analyze previous research observing the effects of fat mass distribution on the fall risk among people with obesity. The literature search yielded five qualified studies enrolling 1218 participants (650 with android vs. 568 with gynoid). The outcome variables included the annual fall prevalence (primary outcome) and the center of pressure (COP) movement measurements during a posturography test (secondary) among people with android or gynoid obesity. Meta-analyses were conducted using the inverse variance weighted random-effects model. The odds ratio (OR) and standardized mean difference (SMD) were used as the effect size for the primary and secondary variables, respectively. The results revealed that more people with android obesity fall annually than their gynoid obesity counterparts (OR = 1.78 [1.34, 2.37], p < 0.0001). People with android obesity also exhibited significantly faster overall COP velocity (SMD = 0.49 [0.11, 0.88], p = 0.01) during standing compared to individuals with gynoid obesity. Our results indicated that people with android obesity could have a greater fall risk than those with gynoid obesity. Given the limited number of studies included, more well-designed and quality work is desired to further clarify how fat mass distribution alters the fall risk among people with obesity. A standardized approach to quantify the fat mass distribution (android vs. gynoid) is imperatively needed for people with obesity.

