Citation
Amundsen EJ, Odsbu I, Skurtveit SO, Gjersing L. Pharmacoepidemiol. Drug Saf. 2024; 33(2): e5763.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38357780
Abstract
PURPOSE: Opioid analgesics (OA) and other pharmaceuticals have been associated with drug-induced deaths. However, there is a lack of knowledge regarding patterns of use of these pharmaceuticals in the population and regarding such associations. We identify and describe subgroups of people with different patterns of filled prescriptions of OA and other relevant pharmaceuticals and examine associations with drug-induced deaths. In addition, we estimate the proportion of drug-induced deaths with a filled OA prescription and OA as cause of death.
Language: en
Keywords
*Analgesics, Opioid/therapeutic use; *Drug Prescriptions; antidepressants; antipsychotics; benzodiazepines; Benzodiazepines/adverse effects; Case-Control Studies; drug-induced death; gabapentinoids; Humans; Hypnotics and Sedatives/therapeutic use; opioid analgesics; Pharmaceutical Preparations; Prescriptions; register study