Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pesticide poisoning is the main cause of adverse effects and mortality worldwide. Protective measures can reduce the intensity of the effects of pesticides on the health of farmers. Numerous cross-sectional studies have been conducted on the determinants of performing protective measures to reduce exposure to pesticides, but there is no systematic study that comprehensively examines the impact of these factors. Therefore, the aim of this study is to identify existing studies on the determinants of effective protective measures to reduce exposure to pesticides among farmers.



METHODS: In this systematic review, studies were obtained from PubMed, Web of Science and Scopus databases using a search strategy that covered articles from the first years of database design to April 20, 2023. The inclusion and exclusion criteria were based on the PICOs criteria. The study included cross-sectional studies that measured the implementation of protective measures using objective or valid subjective tools. The data were extracted and analyzed based on several criteria and ecological levels. The Ecological Model of Health Behavior was used to classify the determinants that affect the performance of protective behaviors. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) has developed a quality assessment tool for studies.



RESULTS: A total of 39 studies were ultimately selected for inclusion in this analysis. Many of these studies were conducted in developing countries. The most important factors that have an impact on protective measures include a variety of socio-demographic characteristics (age, gender, level of education, income, farming experience, experience of using pesticides), individual level (knowledge, attitude, risk perception, intention), interpersonal level (subjective norms), organizational level (education), and public policy level (government attention, health costs, governmental extension services). The quality of most studies was fair.



CONCLUSIONS: Research indicates that several factors influence the use of personal protective equipment and safe behaviors when handling pesticides. These include farmers' education level, knowledge, and attitudes towards safety measures. Environmental factors such as access to information, extension services, training programs, and media coverage can also help minimize exposure to pesticides.

Language: en