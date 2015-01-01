Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persistent disparities in trauma in-hospital mortality owing to insurance status and race remain a prominent issue within healthcare. This study explores the relationships among insurance status, race, length of stay (LOS) in-hospital mortality outcomes in trauma patients at extreme risk of mortality (EROM) trauma patients.



METHODS: Data was retrieved from the National Inpatient Sample, focusing on high-acuity trauma patients from 2007 to 2020, aged 18-64 years. Patients were identified using specific All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Groups codes. Emphasis was placed on those with EROM owing to their resource-intensive nature and the potential influence of insurance on outcomes. Patients aged 65 years or older were excluded owing to distinct trauma patterns, as were those diagnosed with burns or non-trauma conditions.



RESULTS: The study encompassed 70,381 trauma inpatients with EROM, representing a national estimate of 346,659. Being insured was associated with a 34% decrease in the odds of in-hospital mortality compared to being uninsured. The in-hospital mortality risk associated with insurance status varied over time, with insurance having no impact on in-hospital mortality during hospitalizations of less than 2 days (short LOS). In the overall group, Black patients showed an 8% lower risk of in-hospital mortality compared to White patients, while they experienced a 33% higher risk of in-hospital mortality during short LOS.



CONCLUSION: Insured trauma inpatients demonstrated a significant reduction in the odds of in-hospital mortality compared to their uninsured counterparts, although this advantage was not present in the short LOS group. Black patients experienced lower in-hospital mortality rates compared to White patients, but this trend reversed in the short LOS group. These findings underscore the intricate relationships between insurance status, race, and duration of hospitalization, highlighting the need for interventions to improve patient outcomes.

Language: en