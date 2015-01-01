SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cobb CL, Watkins L, Schwartz SJ, Romero SA, Martínez CRJ. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 334: e115793.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.115793

PMID

38359474

Abstract

Undocumented Latino immigrants in the United States face pervasive discrimination that increases their risk for experiencing depressive symptomatology. Although research has linked discrimination to depressive symptoms more broadly, we do not know whether everyday forms of discrimination are associated with elevated risk for clinical depression among this population. Using data collected from a community sample of undocumented Latino immigrants during the 2015 Trump campaign, we found that everyday discrimination was associated with significantly higher odds of being classified as higher risk for clinical depression.

FINDINGS indicate everyday discrimination as a risk factor for clinical depression among undocumented Latino immigrants.


Language: en

Keywords

Discrimination; Mental health; Unauthorized immigration

