Parnes JE, Le TP, Mereish EH, Miranda R. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
38358656
OBJECTIVE: Past research has highlighted that sexual minority youth (SMY) are at particular risk for heightened substance use compared to their heterosexual peers; however, few studies have investigated the associations between resilience factors and substance use among SMY. In the present preregistered study, we examined the associations among three different forms of resilience factors (i.e., general social support, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ)-identity affirmation, LGBTQ community involvement) and alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis use, as well as on positive and negative affect.
