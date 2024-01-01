Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Past research has highlighted that sexual minority youth (SMY) are at particular risk for heightened substance use compared to their heterosexual peers; however, few studies have investigated the associations between resilience factors and substance use among SMY. In the present preregistered study, we examined the associations among three different forms of resilience factors (i.e., general social support, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ)-identity affirmation, LGBTQ community involvement) and alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis use, as well as on positive and negative affect.



METHOD: SMY (n = 82, ages 15-19, 56.1% cisgender women, 84.4% White) completed a baseline assessment then a 30-day ecological momentary assessment study. Multilevel regression models evaluated within-day and between-person associations between resilience factors and odds of substance use (alcohol, nicotine, cannabis), substance use quantity on use days (alcohol, cannabis), positive affect, and negative affect.



RESULTS: On the day level, general social support was associated with greater positive affect, lesser negative affect, and greater drinks on drinking days. LGBTQ-identity affirmation was associated with greater positive affect, lesser negative affect, and greater odds of nicotine use. LGBTQ community involvement was associated with greater positive affect.



CONCLUSIONS: These results highlight the nuanced ways that resilience may engender more positive affect and reduce negative affect while simultaneously promoting substance use. Future research disentangling the mechanisms connecting resilience and substance use among SMY is necessary. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en