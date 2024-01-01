Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Written exposure therapy (WET) is a brief treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with an increasing number of studies published over the past several years. The current study conducted a systematic review to evaluate the current state of evidence for WET as a treatment for PTSD symptom severity.



METHOD: Four databases were searched: PsycInfo, PTSDpubs, MEDLINE, and PubMed. Inclusion criteria included a peer-reviewed study of WET, a PTSD treatment outcome measure at pre- and posttreatment, and full-text available in English.



RESULTS: Seventeen studies were identified for inclusion, seven of which were randomized controlled trials. Study sample sizes ranged from three to 277, with most studies (88%) examining adults. Five studies used a language translation version of WET, two studies examined a group format, and three studies examined PTSD symptom outcome when WET was delivered via telehealth. Within condition effect sizes for PTSD treatment outcome were moderate to large (d range = 0.48-6.45), and between condition effect sizes were large (d range = 1.05-5.25), except for three studies that included a trauma-focused treatment comparison condition (d range = 0.01-0.31). Dropout rates for WET were generally low, and less when compared with other trauma-focused treatments.



CONCLUSIONS: The published studies indicate that WET is an efficacious and effective treatment for PTSD symptoms across a variety of samples, settings, and counties. Future work in this area should include investigation of the implementation and dissemination of WET. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

