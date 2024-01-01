|
Lovette BC, Briskin EA, Grunberg VA, Vranceanu AM, Greenberg J. Rehabil. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38358710
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVES: The fear-avoidance model is a well-established framework for understanding the transition from acute to chronic pain. However, its applicability to concussions is not yet well understood. Here, we conduct the first mixed methods analysis of the fear-avoidance model in young adults with a recent concussion and co-occurring anxiety and assess the model's alignment with their lived experience. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: We conducted a mixed methods analysis using a cross-sectional parallel design. Seventeen participants completed questionnaires corresponding with the elements in the fear-avoidance model (e.g., pain catastrophizing, avoidance, disability, anxiety, depression, etc.) and participated in semistructured interviews probing their experiences following their concussion between March 2021 and February 2022. We calculated bivariate correlations for quantitative data and analyzed the qualitative data using hybrid inductive-deductive thematic analysis.
